All In
All In

by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

On Sale

Jul 25, 2023

Page Count

400 Pages

Publisher

Genre

Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Mysteries & Detective Stories

Description

Three casinos. Three bodies. Three days.

After a string of brutal murders in Las Vegas, Cassie Hobbes and the Naturals are called in to investigate. But even with the team's unique profiling talents, these murders seem baffling: unlike many serial killers, this one uses different methods every time. All of the victims were killed in public, yet the killer does not show up on any security feed. And each victim has a string of numbers tattooed on their wrist. Hidden in the numbers is a code — and the closer the Naturals come to unraveling the mystery, the more perilous the case becomes.

Meanwhile, Cassie is dealing with an equally dangerous and much more painful mystery. For the first time in years, there's been a break in her mother's case. As personal issues and tensions between the team mount, Cassie and the Naturals will be faced with impossible odds — and impossible choices.

With lives and love on the line, the stakes couldn’t be higher in this fast-paced, thrilling novel from the #1 bestselling author of The Inheritance Games, perfect for fans of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder and One of Us Is Lying.  
 

What's Inside

Praise

Praise for The Naturals

"The Naturals is Criminal Minds for the YA world, and I loved every page." —New York Times bestselling author Ally Carter

* "[A] tightly paced suspense novel that will keep readers up until the wee hours to finish." —VOYA, starred review

"This savvy thriller grabs readers right away." —Kirkus Reviews

"It's a stay-up-late-to-finish kind of book, and it doesn't disappoint." —Publishers Weekly

"In this high-adrenaline series opener...even a psychic won't anticipate all the twists and turns." —Booklist
