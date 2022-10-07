Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

Bad Blood
Bad Blood

by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

On Sale

Jul 25, 2023

Page Count

400 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780316540865

Genre

Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Mysteries & Detective Stories

Description

All of your burning questions are answered in this shocking conclusion to the Naturals series–now with a bonus Naturals novella, Twelve, in print for the first time! 

When Cassie Hobbes joined the FBI's Naturals program, she had one goal: uncover the truth about her mother's murder. But now, everything Cassie thought she knew about what happened that night has been called into question. Her mother is alive, and the people holding her captive are more powerful — and dangerous — than anything the Naturals have faced so far. As Cassie and the team work to uncover the secrets of a group that has been killing in secret for generations, they find themselves racing a ticking clock.
 
When the bodies begin piling up, it soon becomes apparent that this time, the Naturals aren't just hunting serial killers.

They're being hunted.

Don't miss a minute of this fan-favorite series from the #1 bestselling author of The Inheritance Games, perfect for fans of One of Us is Lying and A Good Girl's Guide to Murder

Praise

Praise for The Naturals

"The Naturals is Criminal Minds for the YA world, and I loved every page." —New York Times bestselling author Ally Carter

* "[A] tightly paced suspense novel that will keep readers up until the wee hours to finish." —VOYA, starred review

"This savvy thriller grabs readers right away." —Kirkus Reviews

"It's a stay-up-late-to-finish kind of book, and it doesn't disappoint." —Publishers Weekly

"In this high-adrenaline series opener...even a psychic won't anticipate all the twists and turns." —Booklist
The Naturals