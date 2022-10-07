All of your burning questions are answered in this shocking conclusion to the Naturals series–now with a bonus Naturals novella, Twelve, in print for the first time!



When Cassie Hobbes joined the FBI's Naturals program, she had one goal: uncover the truth about her mother's murder. But now, everything Cassie thought she knew about what happened that night has been called into question. Her mother is alive, and the people holding her captive are more powerful — and dangerous — than anything the Naturals have faced so far. As Cassie and the team work to uncover the secrets of a group that has been killing in secret for generations, they find themselves racing a ticking clock.