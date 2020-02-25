When Cassie Hobbes joined the FBI’s Naturals program, she had one goal: uncover the truth about her mother’s murder. But now, everything Cassie thought she knew about what happened that night has been called into question. Her mother is alive, and the people holding her captive are more powerful-and dangerous-than anything the Naturals have faced so far. As Cassie and the team work to uncover the secrets of a group that has been killing in secret for generations, they find themselves racing a ticking clock.

New victims. New betrayals. New secrets.

Praise for Killer Instinct

“A welcome addition to the teen-sleuth genre.”

–Kirkus Reviews



“Barnes knows how to keep the reader hooked, and fans will be eagerly reaching for this title and clamoring for the next in the series.”

–Booklist



“This is a definite purchase for libraries….”

–School Library Journal



“Intricately plotted, this novel will keep teens guessing and leave readers eagerly waiting the next installment in The Naturals series.”

–VOYA

Praise for The Naturals

YALSA Best Books for Young Adults, 2014

YALSA Quick Picks for Reluctant Young Readers, 2014

“The Naturals is Criminal Minds for the YA world, and I loved every page.”

–New York Times best-selling author Ally Carter



* “[A] tightly paced suspense novel that will keep readers up until the wee hours to finish.”

–VOYA (starred review)



“This savvy thriller grabs readers right away.”

–Kirkus Reviews



“It’s a stay-up-late-to-finish kind of book, and it doesn’t disappoint.”

–Publishers Weekly



“In this high-adrenaline series opener…even a psychic won’t anticipate all the twists and turns.”

–Booklist

When the bodies begin piling up, it soon becomes apparent that this time, the Naturals aren’t just hunting serial killers.They’re being hunted.