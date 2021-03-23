The Naturals Collection

Don’t miss a page of the thrilling Naturals series by New York Times bestselling author Jennifer Lynn Barnes—this collection of four books includes a bonus e-novella!



In The Naturals, seventeen-year-old Cassie is a natural at reading people. Piecing together the tiniest details, she can tell you who you are and what you want. But, it's not a skill that she's ever taken seriously. That is, until the FBI come knocking: they've begun a classified program that uses exceptional teenagers to crack infamous cold cases, and they need Cassie. But what Cassie doesn't realize is that there's more at risk than a few unsolved homicides–especially when she's sent to live with a group of teens whose gifts are as unusual as her own. Soon, it becomes clear that no one in the Naturals program is what they seem. And when a new killer strikes, danger looms close. Caught in a lethal game of cat and mouse with a killer, the Naturals are going to have to use all of their gifts just to survive.



In Killer Instinct, Cassie hopes she and the rest of her team can stick to solving cold cases from a distance after barely escaping a confrontation with an unbalanced killer obsessed with her mother's murder. But when victims of a brutal new serial killer start turning up, the Naturals are pulled into an active case that strikes too close to home: the killer is a perfect copycat of Dean's incarcerated father–a man he'd do anything to forget. Forced deeper into a murderer's psyche than ever before, will the Naturals be able to outsmart the enigmatic killer's brutal mind games before this copycat twists them into his web for good?



In All In, Cassie and the Naturals are called in to investigate a string of brutal murders in Las Vegas. But even with the team's unique profiling talents, these murders seem baffling: unlike many serial killers, this one uses different methods every time. All of the victims were killed in public, yet the killer does not show up on any security feed. And each victim has a string of numbers tattooed on their wrist. Hidden in the numbers is a code-and the closer the Naturals come to unraveling the mystery, the more perilous the case becomes.



In Bad Blood, Cassie is reeling with the truth about her mother’s murder. Everything Cassie thought she knew about what happened that night her mother was killed been called into question. Her mother is alive, and the people holding her captive are more powerful–and dangerous–than anything the Naturals have faced so far. As Cassie and the team work to uncover the secrets of a group that has been killing in secret for generations, they find themselves racing a ticking clock. And when the bodies begin piling up, it soon becomes apparent that this time, the Naturals aren't just hunting serial killers. They're being hunted.



In the novella Twelve, Cassie is now twenty-three years old, and she and her fellow Naturals have taken over running the program that taught them everything they know. As a unit, they're responsible for identifying new Naturals–and solving particularly impossible cases. When their latest case brings back a ghost from their past, Cassie and the other Naturals find themselves racing against the clock–and reliving their own childhood traumas. In a small, coastal town in Maine, there has been a rash of teen suicides–or at least, that's what the police believe. Enter the Naturals.