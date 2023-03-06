Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Two Truths and a Lie
Description
A group of teens are trapped in an old motel with a murderer in this chilling YA mystery by New York Times bestselling author April Henry.
Nell has always wanted to be an actor, but she doubts her ability. As a member of her school’s theater program, she prefers working backstage. On the way to a contest, an unexpected blizzard strands her acting troupe in a creepy motel. Soon they meet a group of strangers from another high school—including the mysterious and handsome Knox, who insists they play the game Two Truths and a Lie. When it’s Nell’s turn, she draws a slip of paper written in unfamiliar handwriting:
I like to watch people die.
I’ve lost count of how many people I’ve killed.
Suddenly a night of harmless fun turns into a matter of life and death. As guests go missing, it becomes clear that a murderer is hiding in their midst ready to strike again. In a room full of liars and performers, the truth is never quite what it seems. Nell is going to have to act like her life depends on it—because it does.
What's Inside
Praise
Amazon Editor’s Choice for Best Young Adult
Teen Vogue 15 Best New Thriller & Mystery Books for Summer 2022
She Reads: Best YA Thrillers Coming in 2022
YALSA Top 10 Quick Pick for Reluctant Young Adult Readers
Featured in Crime Reads
Featured in the Big Thrill
Junior Library Guild Gold Standard selection
"Suspense, intrigue, and isolation converge in this perfect storm of a thriller."—Mindy McGinnis, author of The Female of the Species