Two Truths and a Lie
Two Truths and a Lie

by April Henry

On Sale

Nov 7, 2023

Page Count

288 Pages

Publisher

Christy Ottaviano Books

ISBN-13

9780316323444

Genre

Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Thrillers & Suspense / General

Description

A group of teens are trapped in an old motel with a murderer in this chilling YA mystery by New York Times bestselling author April Henry.

Nell has always wanted to be an actor, but she doubts her ability. As a member of her school’s theater program, she prefers working backstage. On the way to a contest, an unexpected blizzard strands her acting troupe in a creepy motel. Soon they meet a group of strangers from another high school—including the mysterious and handsome Knox, who insists they play the game Two Truths and a Lie. When it’s Nell’s turn, she draws a slip of paper written in unfamiliar handwriting:
 

I like to watch people die.
I’ve lost count of how many people I’ve killed.
 

Suddenly a night of harmless fun turns into a matter of life and death. As guests go missing, it becomes clear that a murderer is hiding in their midst ready to strike again. In a room full of liars and performers, the truth is never quite what it seems. Nell is going to have to act like her life depends on it—because it does.

What's Inside

Praise

Praise for Two Truths and a Lie:
Amazon Editor’s Choice for Best Young Adult 
Teen Vogue 15 Best New Thriller & Mystery Books for Summer 2022
She Reads: Best YA Thrillers Coming in 2022
YALSA Top 10 Quick Pick for Reluctant Young Adult Readers ​
Featured in Crime Reads
Featured in the Big Thrill 
Junior Library Guild Gold Standard selection 

"Suspense, intrigue, and isolation converge in this perfect storm of a thriller."—Mindy McGinnis, author of The Female of the Species
"A white-knuckle, claustrophobic, locked-room tour de force, Two Truths and a Lie is a worthy successor to Agatha Christie."—Gretchen McNeil, author of Ten and #murdertrending
"Told with nods to Agatha Christie and in eerie detail, this ­thriller is sure to delight fans of mystery, suspense, and a little horror.... A grisly, fast-paced, suspenseful tale of a murder and mystery that is great for fans of noir thrillers who do not mind a little gore."—School Library Journal
"Henry returns with another thriller that will keep readers on the edges of their seats with mystery and romance, plus various theater references that give the novel a unique feel. Multiple twists and turns will keep readers guessing until the very end. An engrossing read."—Booklist
"Henry successfully incorporates elements of romance into a snowed-inn mystery with Agatha Christie roots."—Publishers Weekly
"An homage to Agatha Christie, Henry’s locked-room mystery is tautly plotted, with quick-moving nail-biting chapters, relatable characters, and a deftly wrought setting that paradoxically manages to feel both claustrophobic and sprawling …. An atmospheric and entertaining thriller perfect for snowy night chills."—Kirkus Reviews
"April Henry is a prolific author who, in my opinion, consistently writes engaging and authentically teen YA books that remind me of those 90s and 2000s paperback series, and this is the highest compliment I can give her as an author. Just as adults still love to read Harlequin romances, I believe that a lot is being lost in teen fiction and in our libraries by moving away from those quick, fun – and easy to carry because they are paperback – series that you can consistently count on for some great escapist reading that horrifies, delights, and engages. April Henry excels at this…A thing that I appreciate with April Henry is how authentically teen her protagonists feel and sound on a consistent basis. I have never walked away from an April Henry book thinking those characters were adults that they just labelled as 17 to market them as YA. And did I mention they are fun and engaging reads?!"—SLJ.com’s Teen Librarian Toolbox
