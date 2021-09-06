April Henry is the New York Times bestselling author of many acclaimed mysteries for adults and young adults, including the YA novels Girl, Stolen; The Night She Disappeared; The Girl Who Was Supposed to Die; The Girl I Used to Be, which was nominated for an Edgar Award and won the Anthony Award for Best YA Mystery; Count All Her Bones; The Lonely Dead; Run, Hide, Fight Back; The Girl in the White Van; Playing with Fire; Eyes of the Forest; and The Body in the Woods and Blood Will Tell, the first two books in the Point Last Seen series. She lives in Oregon. April invites you to visit her at aprilhenry.com.