The #1 New York Times bestseller and a USA Today bestseller!
Intrigue, riches, and romance abound in this thrilling sequel to the beloved bestselling The Inheritance Games
The Inheritance Games ended with a bombshell, and now heiress Avery Grambs has to pick up the pieces and find the man who might hold the answers to all of her questions—including why Tobias Hawthorne left his entire fortune to Avery, a virtual stranger, rather than to his own daughters or grandsons.
Thanks to a DNA test, Avery knows that she’s not a Hawthorne by blood, but clues pile up hinting at a deeper connection to the family than she had ever imagined. As the mystery grows and the plot thickens, Grayson and Jameson, two of the enigmatic and magnetic Hawthorne grandsons, continue to pull Avery in different directions. And there are threats lurking around every corner, as adversaries emerge who will stop at nothing to see Avery out of the picture—by any means necessary.
With nonstop action, aspirational jet-setting, Knives Out-like family intrigue, swoonworthy romance, and billions of dollars hanging in the balance, The Hawthorne Legacy will thrill Jennifer Lynn Barnes fans and new readers alike.
Intrigue, riches, and romance abound in this thrilling sequel to the beloved bestselling The Inheritance Games
The Inheritance Games ended with a bombshell, and now heiress Avery Grambs has to pick up the pieces and find the man who might hold the answers to all of her questions—including why Tobias Hawthorne left his entire fortune to Avery, a virtual stranger, rather than to his own daughters or grandsons.
Thanks to a DNA test, Avery knows that she’s not a Hawthorne by blood, but clues pile up hinting at a deeper connection to the family than she had ever imagined. As the mystery grows and the plot thickens, Grayson and Jameson, two of the enigmatic and magnetic Hawthorne grandsons, continue to pull Avery in different directions. And there are threats lurking around every corner, as adversaries emerge who will stop at nothing to see Avery out of the picture—by any means necessary.
With nonstop action, aspirational jet-setting, Knives Out-like family intrigue, swoonworthy romance, and billions of dollars hanging in the balance, The Hawthorne Legacy will thrill Jennifer Lynn Barnes fans and new readers alike.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for The Inheritance Games:
A New York Times and USA Today Bestseller
A GoodReads Choice Awards Finalist
A Kirkus Reviews Best Young Adult Book of the Year
A Publishers Weekly Best Book of the Year
A New York Public Library Best Book for Teens
An Amazon Top 100 Book
“Barnes is a master of puzzles and plot twists. The Inheritance Games was the most fun I’ve had all year.”
"A thrilling blend of family secrets, illicit romance and high-stakes treasure hunt, set in the mysterious world of Texas billionaires. The nonstop twists kept me guessing until the very last page!"—Katharine McGee, New York Times bestselling author of American Royals
"Impossible to put down."—Buzzfeed
* "Part The Westing Game, part We Were Liars, completely entertaining."—Kirkus, starred review
* "This strong, Knives Out-esque series opener...provides ample enjoyment."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
"Barnes's meticulously crafted novel is like the film Knives Out for the YA world, perfect for any reader seeking suspense, romance, and glamour.... Barnes crafts high-stakes tension, a swoony love triangle, and a large but memorable cast of characters. Fun and fast-paced, fans of Karen M. McManus's One of Us is Lying and Maureen Johnson's Truly Devious will find a new home at Hawthorne House."—SLJ
"[A] well-characterized mystery that's packed to the brim with twists and tricks. Hand immediately to teen fans of Knives Out or readers who love Maureen Johnson's Truly Devious series."—Booklist
"Prickly, witty, and stubborn as a mule, Avery is an eminently likable protagonist, and her savvy ability to manage the obnoxiously privileged people she suddenly finds herself surrounded by is admirable, helped plenty by her quippy one-liners that level even the snobbiest among them."—BCCB
Praise for The Hawthorne Legacy:
“Not to be missed.”—SLJ
“Not to be missed.”—SLJ