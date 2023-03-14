Orders over $45 ship FREE

Stateless
Stateless

by Elizabeth Wein

On Sale

Mar 14, 2023

Page Count

400 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780316591249

Genre

Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Mysteries & Detective Stories

Description

From the beloved #1 bestselling author of Code Name Verity, this thrilling murder mystery set in 1937 Europe soars with intrigue, glamour, secrets, and betrayal.

When Stella North is chosen to represent Britain in Europe’s first air race for young people, she knows all too well how high the stakes are. As the only participating female pilot, it’ll be a constant challenge to prove she’s a worthy competitor. But promoting peace in Europe feels empty to Stella when civil war is raging in Spain and the Nazis are gaining power—and when, right from the start, someone resorts to cutthroat sabotage to get ahead of the competition.

The world is looking for inspiration in what’s meant to be a friendly sporting event. But each of the racers is hiding a turbulent and violent past, and any one of them might be capable of murder…including Stella herself.  
 

