Orders over $45 ship FREE
Shopping Cart
Stateless
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 14, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
When Stella North is chosen to represent Britain in Europe’s first air race for young people, she knows all too well how high the stakes are. As the only participating female pilot, it’ll be a constant challenge to prove she’s a worthy competitor. But promoting peace in Europe feels empty to Stella when civil war is raging in Spain and the Nazis are gaining power—and when, right from the start, someone resorts to cutthroat sabotage to get ahead of the competition.
The world is looking for inspiration in what’s meant to be a friendly sporting event. But each of the racers is hiding a turbulent and violent past, and any one of them might be capable of murder…including Stella herself.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
Praise for The Enigma Game:
“Even if you’re not one for “war stories,” you’ll likely get caught up in the breathless thrill-ride of Wein’s newest World War II novel. [I]ts twisty plot, multivoiced narration, and poetic prose make it fly by. It’s an illuminating historical read and a realistic depiction of the costs of war.”
* “Compelling and emotionally taut…Wein's story of unexpected friendship and empowerment during wartime is intelligent, compassionate and thrilling."—Shelf Awareness, starred review