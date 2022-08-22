Orders over $45 ship FREE

Stateless
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Stateless

by Elizabeth Wein

Audiobook Download Unabridged
ebook Hardcover
Audiobook Download Unabridged
ebook Hardcover

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 14, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm AudioBooks.com AudioBooksNow.com AudioBookstore.com Downpour.com Google Play NookAudioBooks.com

On Sale

Mar 14, 2023

Publisher

Hachette Audio logo

ISBN-13

9781668628072

Genre

Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Mysteries & Detective Stories

Description

From the beloved #1 bestselling author of Code Name Verity, this thrilling murder mystery set in 1937 Europe soars with intrigue, glamour, secrets, and betrayal.

When Stella North is chosen to represent Britain in Europe’s first air race for young people, she knows all too well how high the stakes are. As the only participating female pilot, it’ll be a constant challenge to prove she’s a worthy competitor. But promoting peace in Europe feels empty to Stella when civil war is raging in Spain and the Nazis are gaining power—and when, right from the start, someone resorts to cutthroat sabotage to get ahead of the competition.

The world is looking for inspiration in what’s meant to be a friendly sporting event. But each of the racers is hiding a turbulent and violent past, and any one of them might be capable of murder…including Stella herself.  
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

"A beautifully crafted novel soaring straight through the golden age of aviation into the darkening clouds of a coming war. A riveting, thought-provoking, page-turner."—Sharon Cameron, #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Light in Hidden Places
"Elizabeth Wein does it again! You’re not going to want to miss a minute of this high flying game of cat and mouse. Stateless is simply spectacular."—Sherri L. Smith, award-winning author of Flygirl
"Stateless is a soaring, immersive exploration of what it means to belong. I loved it."—Stacey Lee, New York Times bestselling author of The Downstairs Girl

Praise for The Enigma Game:

“Even if you’re not one for “war stories,” you’ll likely get caught up in the breathless thrill-ride of Wein’s newest World War II novel. [I]ts twisty plot, multivoiced narration, and poetic prose make it fly by. It’s an illuminating historical read and a realistic depiction of the costs of war.”

New York Times Book Review
* "Gripping.... Readers will enjoy The Enigma Game as a standalone thriller or as a prequel to Wein's 2013 Printz Honor book Code Name Verity...The Enigma Game furthers Wein's streak of excellent historical fiction."—BookPage, starred review
* "This is historical fiction at its finest...another soaring success."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review

* “Compelling and emotionally taut…Wein's story of unexpected friendship and empowerment during wartime is intelligent, compassionate and thrilling."

Shelf Awareness, starred review
* "A comprehensive, believable, and engaging page-turner that should not be missed."—School Library Connection, starred review
* "Cleverly plotted...a rich work of historical fiction."—The Horn Book, starred review
"Exhilarating and atmospheric.... Just the ticket for lovers of historical thrillers and Wein's many fans."—School Library Journal
"Dramatic and informative."—BCCB
"Engrossing."—PopSugar
Read More Read Less