Weed Like to Recommend: The Best Cannabis Books for Beginners

The times, they are a-changin’: It is very likely that if you voted in recent elections that laws and regulations regarding cannabis, or “marijuana” as it is more frequently known, were on the ballot. While cannabis was once considered an illegal substance and was outlawed for many decades, it is now becoming legal in more states each year. That is due in large part to a wider recognition of the natural healing properties of cannabis.

Medical marijuana has been available with a prescription card to people suffering serious ailments for some time. Limited studies have shown marijuana to reduce nausea and vomiting in chemotherapy patients and to improve the appetite of people with HIV/AIDS. It has also been used to treat chronic pain and muscle spasms. And as more studies are done and reveal more positive effects of cannabis, more states are changing their laws.

Perhaps the recent changes in cannabis laws have you curious. Or maybe you are looking for more natural remedies to treat ailments like chronic pain or anxiety and improve your health. Or you’re grandma has been using CBD oil to help with her arthritis, and you want to know if it’s right for your insomnia. And don’t forget edibles! Maybe they’re just what you need to help your anxiety so you can focus on keeping your resolutions in the new year. Whatever your reason for being curious about cannabis, you’re in the right place! Here are four great books for beginners that should be high on your list. These are authored by experts and leafing through them will get you the information you need about cannabis, figure out what form is right for you, and help dispel the stoner stereotype.





The CBD Bible Dr. Dani Gordon is American board certified in Integrative & Holistic Medicine and a published researcher. She is widely considered one of the foremost international experts in CBD, cannabis, and natural medicine, and has worked as a consultant in the first cannabis medicine clinics in the UK. She recognizes the importance of helping people treat their ailments and help improve their overall health, which is why she wrote The CBD Bible. In it, she explains the different cannabis terms, the different forms and oils, why CBD oil has become so popular when other treatments fail, and provides guidance on dosing, sourcing, and the many different cannabis products available. ebook Arrow Icon Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

Cannabis Pharmacy This is a clear and comprehensive, easy-to-use guide for people looking to use medical marijuana as a treatment option. Michael Backes specializes in cannabis science and policy issues at a southern California consultancy, founded the first evidence-based medical cannabis dispensary, and is active with Project CBD, a non-profit educational service. He highlights the more than 50 ailments and conditions that can be alleviated with marijuana, and details how cannabis works with the body's own system, how best to prepare and administer it, and how to modify and control dosage. Cannabis Pharmacy also covers delivery methods including e-cigarette and vape design, along with up-to-date information on additional varietals and a new system for classification. ebook Arrow Icon Audiobook Downloadable

Cannabis Is Medicine Dr. Bonni Goldstein is one of the most respected and experienced medical cannabis physicians, and she has spoken about the medicinal benefits of marijuana all around the globe. Cannabis Is Medicine addresses the continuing apprehension of physicians in considering cannabis as a treatment for various illnesses. Dr. Goldstein has helped thousands of patients suffering from chronic, difficult-to-treat conditions improve with cannabis, and in Cannabis is Medicine, she uses scientific research to explain on how cannabis interacts with human physiology, and also provides detailed guidance on safety and usage of cannabis, and how to customize a personalized cannabis regimen. ebook Arrow Icon Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

The Cannabis Apothecary And last, but not least, here is a richly detailed look at cannabis and the marijuana lifestyle! You can learn about its medicinal purposes and the various forms it comes in, as well as the many illnesses and afflictions it can treat. There is also information on various strains of cannabis and its flavors; recipes to make edibles, balms, and lotions using cannabis; and much more. And all of the easy-to-read information in The Cannabis Apothecary is accompanied by beautiful color photographs. And the authors are experts on the subject: Laurie Wolf is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and author of four celebrated cannabis cookbooks. She runs her own Portland-based edibles business, Laurie + MaryJane, along with her daughter-in-law and coauthor, Mary Wolf. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

