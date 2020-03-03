Laurie Wolf

Laurie Wolf is a leader in the edible community and an award-winning culinary entrepreneur. A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, Laurie worked as a food stylist and editor before going on to pen four celebrated cannabis cookbooks and founding her own Portland based edibles business, Laurie + MaryJane.



Mary Wolf is the daughter-in-law, co-author, and business partner of author Laurie Wolf. Together their business, Laurie + MaryJane has been providing high-quality, reliable edibles to the cannabis community since 2014.



Bruce Wolf was born in Bronx and lived and worked as a photographer in Paris before moving to Portland, Oregon with his wife, Laurie. In addition to collaborating with Laurie on a series of children’s books and multiple cookbooks, Bruce continues to shoot commercially and has garnered numerous accolades for his work.



