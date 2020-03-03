Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Cannabis Apothecary
A Pharm to Table Guide for Using CBD and THC to Promote Health, Wellness, Beauty, Restoration, and Relaxation
From author Laurie Wolf, the “Martha Stewart of marijuana edibles”(New Yorker), comes a beautifully packaged and informative guide to living a holistic CBD and marijuana lifestyle. The Cannabis Apothecary will teach readers the best ways to buy, prepare, and safely use THC and CBD for maximum benefits to your body, mind, home, and spirit.Read More
Featuring recipes for brownies and body balms, mushroom tarts and massage oils, The Cannabis Apothecary offers readers a guide to improving health and wellness by harnessing the natural powers of marijuana. From celebrated cookbook author Laurie Wolf, creator of “the absolute best cannabis brownie recipe of all time” (Leafly), The Cannabis Apothecary charts a path through the history of this amazing plant, from early cultivation to the latest in cutting edge research, showing readers how to maximize the benefits of living an immersive marijuana lifestyle. With stops at a growing farm in Oregon and an “elevated” yoga class in Massachusetts, The Cannabis Apothecary will teach readers:
- How cannabis works with the body’s endocannabinoid system, and how to prepare and control dosage
- How to safely acquire, consume, and store cannabis in order to treat a host of medical issues, ranging from epilepsy and insomnia to nausea and anxiety
- The distinct flavor profiles of cannabis strains, and how to pair them with ingredients when cooking and entertaining
- How to mix compound THC butters and oils for use in the kitchen or the bedroom
- How to extract CBD and THC to make topical lotions that relieve arthritis pain, sore muscles, sprains and strains
- How to use homemade CBD bath balms to increase relaxation and promote deeper sleep
Including information on how to grow your own cannabis, and offering recipes for sweet and savory foods as well as home-made beauty products, The Cannabis Apothecary is an essential guide to everything marijuana has to offer.
