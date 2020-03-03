



How cannabis works with the body’s endocannabinoid system, and how to prepare and control dosage How to safely acquire, consume, and store cannabis in order to treat a host of medical issues, ranging from epilepsy and insomnia to nausea and anxiety The distinct flavor profiles of cannabis strains, and how to pair them with ingredients when cooking and entertaining How to mix compound THC butters and oils for use in the kitchen or the bedroom How to extract CBD and THC to make topical lotions that relieve arthritis pain, sore muscles, sprains and strains How to use homemade CBD bath balms to increase relaxation and promote deeper sleep Including information on how to grow your own cannabis, and offering recipes for sweet and savory foods as well as home-made beauty products, The Cannabis Apothecary is an essential guide to everything marijuana has to offer.

