8 Dessert Cookbooks Perfect for Beginners
When the craving for something sweet hits, there’s nothing quite as satisfying as being able to whip up a delectable dessert with the ingredients you have on hand! It doesn’t matter what your experience level is because these eight dessert cookbooks are perfect for beginners. They’ll teach you how to make some of your favorite sweet treats, from cookies to pies and cakes, and even macarons. (There are even some vegan recipes in the mix!) With these books as your guide, you can have your cake and eat it too!
Pie Squared
by Cathy Barrow
If you really love pie, then you need to get on the slab pie trend! Slab pies are like traditional pies, just bigger and more rectangular! They are all the joy of a crispy crust and sweet filling, without the work of precise rolling and crimping. This cookbook, which was a 2019 James Beard Award nominee, gives you multiple recipes for the crust and so many different filling options, so you can make all your sweet and savory pie dreams come true!
Chocolate-Covered Katie
by Katie Higgins
If you're an eat-chocolate-every-day person but you know that might not be the healthiest lifestyle out there, then you need this cookbook, which is full of chocolate recipes that are good and good for you! Katie Higgins has written a cookbook full of so many wonderful chocolate-based desserts that use the best ingredients and strike that perfect balance between natural goodness and plain delicious.
Les Petits Macarons
by Kathryn Gordon
by Anne E. McBride
Nothing makes you feel fancier than eating a French dessert, am I right? If you love the look of macarons but are intimidated by the process it takes to create them, then don't worry: this cookbook breaks down the construction of these delightful desserts into an easy-to-follow master class. You'll learn all about their construction, methods, and how to vary flavors so that you can create an array of macarons so colorful and delightful, everyone will think you belong on the Great British Bake Off.
Vegan Cookies Invade Your Cookie Jar
by Isa Chandra Moskowitz
by Terry Hope Romero
It can be difficult to find amazing vegan recipes when it comes to desserts, but vegan cooking experts Isa Chandra Moskowitz and Terry Hope Romero have come to the rescue! They've got recipes to veganize all your favorite classic cookies, from Nutter Butters to NYC black and white cookies, and more! They also offer some great cookie baking advice in general, and even include some gluten-free cookie recipes!
Desserts LaBelle
by Patti LaBelle
Inspired by the viral YouTube video reviewing Patti LaBelle's sweet potato pie, this cookbook brings the star's dessert recipes home to her fans! This cookbook is full of indulgent cakes, puddings, and pies, but also includes a section on diabetic friendly dessert recipes so no one has to miss out. Plus, learn more about Patti through interspersed personal stories and baking wisdom!
Hello, Cookie Dough
by Kristen Tomlan
This cookie cookbook is perfect for the person who likes to eat cookie dough off the spoon and bake it into delicious cookies! Tolman has over 100 recipes that are guaranteed safe to eat in dough and cookie form--from classic cookie recipes to skillet cookies and cookie cupcakes! Plus, this cookbook features recommended swaps to make most of these recipes gluten free and vegan, meaning they can be shared with everyone in your life!
You Can't Judge a Cookie by Its Cutter
by Patti Paige
by Jennifer Causey
Created by The Stonesong Press
Do you enjoy cookies that come in fun shapes and designs? Is your favorite part of baking cookies the decorating? This cookie cookbook is for you! It's a clever guide to making some of the best, most exciting pressed and cut cookies out of just a few different cookie cutter shapes, so you don't have to spend a mint on cookie cutters for every season! Not only does this book offer clever decorating tips no matter the occasion, but it also includes some of the best cookie recipes for cutting into shapes, from sugar cookie to vegan gingerbread!
Fantastical Cakes
by Gesine Bullock-Prado
If you're looking for the ultimate cake recipes, then look no further! This cookbook will help you make badass cakes that not only taste delicious,but look stunning as well! Packed full of delicious recipes and step-by-step guides on assembling, decorating, and showcasing gorgeous cakes, this book is the perfect guide for versatile cakes no matter the occasion!
