Fantastical Cakes

Learn to make doable, incredible celebration cakes that taste as good as they look!



Baking and decorating a cake can be a challenge, and when the end result doesn’t taste as good as it looks, a big disappointment! Author and professional baker Gesine Bullock-Prado has perfected a method for creating eye-catching spectacular cakes that measure up. Just remember BaDASS:



Â· Bake ahead



Â· Dam



Â· Assemble



Â· Smooth coat



Â· Spruce it up



Her step-by-step instruction for baking, piping, and making decorations make each bit manageable, whether it’s baking layers ahead of time and freezing, or taking the time to crank out a slew of gorgeous frosting flowers that hold beautifully in the freezer until you need them. No step is skipped or left unexplained. The layers are as easy as box mixes, and the smoothing and decorating instructions work the first time (not a thousand passes later). From custom shapes to complement a party theme to ultra-gorgeous towering layer cakes for special occasions, it’s all within reach.