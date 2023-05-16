Search
Cake Magic!
Mix & Match Your Way to 100 Amazing Combinations
Contributors
Want something decadent and fudgy? Darkest Chocolate Cake + Caramel Syrup + Malted Milk Chocolate Frosting + crushed candy bars = Candy Bar Cake. Or how about a nutty cake like the Elvis: Peanut Butter Cake + Bacon Syrup + Nutella Frosting, topped with candied bacon. Fit for the king, indeed!
This innovative and remarkably easy way to bake luscious, flavorful cakes is a formula for cake bliss. Cake Magic! is a full-color visual cookbook—photos in the front, recipes in the back—and the first step in every baker’s cake adventure. It includes valuable baking tips, vegan and gluten-free variations, plus how to tweak the recipes to make sheet cakes, Bundt cakes, and cupcakes, too.
Excerpt
Chapter 1
Vanilla Cakes
CONFETTI Cake
SWEET Cream Cake
CookieS + Cream Cake
BLACKBERRY ButtermILK Cake
HORCHATA + Caramel Cake
Vanilla, CHERRY + Chocolate Cake
Caramel PINEAPPLE UPSIDE-DOWN Cake
CreamY Caramel Cake
ButteRed Rum Cake with Chocolate Frosting
BOOZY BERRY Cake
CLASSIC BIRTHDAY Cake
Spicy Cinnamon Cake with APPLES
White RUSSIAN Cake
Vanilla–OLIVE OIL Cake with ROSEMARY + Lemon
PEACHES + Cream Cake
Confetti Cake
Confetti Cake
Confetti Cake
+
Vanilla Syrup
+
Malted Vanilla Frosting
Sprinkle cake with rainbow sprinkles and/or nonpareils.
Sweet Cream Cake
Sweet Cream Cake
Vanilla Cake
+
Sweet Cream Syrup
+
Malted Vanilla Frosting
Sprinkle Shortbread Crumble between layers and on top.
Cookies + Cream Cake
BlackBerry ButterMilk Cake
Horchata + Caramel Cake
Cookies + Cream Cake
Vanilla Cake
+
Sweet Cream Syrup
+
Malted Vanilla Frosting
Sprinkle Chocolate Cookie Crumble on top (and between layers for a layer cake).
BlackBerry ButterMilk Cake
Buttermilk Cake
+
Blackberry Syrup
+
Cream Cheese Frosting
Garnish with fresh blackberries and/or dust with confectioners' sugar.
Horchata + Caramel Cake
Vanilla-Cinnamon Cake
+
Sweet Cream Syrup
+
Salted Caramel Frosting
Reserve about ½ cup Salted Caramel and swirl into the frosting. Sprinkle with sliced almonds.
Vanilla, Cherry + Chocolate Cake
Vanilla, Cherry + Chocolate Cake
Vanilla Cake
+
Cherry Syrup
+
Bittersweet Chocolate Frosting
Spread 1 cup cherry jam or preserves between layers and garnish with fresh cherries. (If making a non-layer cake, warm the jam and spoon it over the frosted cake.)
Caramel Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Caramel Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
+
Rum Syrup
+
Salted Caramel Frosting
Creamy Caramel Cake
Creamy Caramel Cake
Vanilla Cake
+
Milky Caramel Syrup
+
Salted Caramel Frosting
Reserve ½ cup Salted Caramel and swirl into the frosting.
Buttered Rum Cake with Chocolate Frosting
Buttered Rum Cake with Chocolate Frosting
Vanilla Cake
+
Buttered Rum Syrup
+
Bittersweet Chocolate Frosting
Top with Pecans in Syrup, if you like.
Boozy Berry Cake
Boozy Berry Cake
Vanilla Cake
+
Bourbon-Berry Syrup
+
Malted Vanilla Frosting
Scatter about 2 cups fresh mixed berries between layers and on top.
Classic Birthday Cake
Classic Birthday Cake
Vanilla Cake
+
Vanilla Syrup
+
Bittersweet Chocolate Frosting
Top with sprinkles.
Spicy Cinnamon Cake with Apples
Spicy Cinnamon Cake with Apples
Vanilla Cake
+
Apple-Cinnamon Syrup
+
Cream Cheese Frosting
Place Sautéed Apples between layers, and swirl about 2 tablespoons apple butter into frosting on top.
White Russian Cake
White Russian Cake
Vanilla Cake
+
Milky Vodka Syrup
+
Malted Vanilla Frosting
Vanilla–Olive Oil Cake with Rosemary + Lemon
Vanilla–Olive Oil Cake with Rosemary + Lemon
Vanilla–Olive Oil Cake
+
Fresh Rosemary Syrup
+
Lemon Pudding Frosting
Sprinkle with Rosemary Sugar and garnish with Sugared Rosemary.
Peaches + Cream Cake
Peaches + Cream Cake
Vanilla Cake
+
Peach Syrup
+
Cream Cheese Frosting
Garnish with about 1 cup thinly sliced fresh peaches tossed with warmed apricot jam (for a layer cake, omit the jam and place the peaches between layers).
Chapter 2
Chocolate Cakes
Best Blackout Cake
Warm Chocolate Gingerbread Cake
Candy Bar Cake
Chocolate Cake with Tea + Lemon
Grasshopper Cake
Drunken Tuxedo Cake
Salted Caramel Chocolate Cake
Dark Chocolate Cake with Basil + Caramel
Chocolate-Orange Cake with Caramel Frosting
Chocolate-Hazelnut Cake
Hostess Cake
Chocolate + Red Wine Cake
Soda Fountain Cake
Spicy Hot Chocolate Cake
Chocolate + Pear Cake
Best Blackout Cake
Best Blackout Cake
Darkest Chocolate Cake
+
Chocolate Syrup
+
Bittersweet Chocolate Frosting
Garnish with a drizzle of Bittersweet Chocolate Glaze, if you like.
Warm Chocolate GingerBread Cake
Warm Chocolate GingerBread Cake
Darkest Chocolate Cake
+
Cinnamon-Ginger Syrup
+
Honey Frosting
Sprinkle Gingersnap Crumble between layers and on top. Garnish with a drizzle of honey.
Candy Bar Cake
Candy Bar Cake
Darkest Chocolate Cake
+
Milky Caramel Syrup
+
Malted Milk Chocolate Frosting
Sprinkle chopped candy bars on top (and between layers for a layer cake).
Chocolate Cake with Tea + Lemon
Chocolate Cake with Tea + Lemon
Darkest Chocolate Cake
+
Tea Syrup
+
Lemon Pudding Frosting
Dust with confectioners' sugar, if you like.
Grasshopper Cake
Grasshopper Cake
Darkest Chocolate Cake
+
Fresh Mint Syrup
+
Bittersweet Chocolate Frosting
Sprinkle chopped chocolate mint cookies, such as Thin Mints, between layers and on top. Garnish with fresh mint leaves.
Drunken Tuxedo Cake
Drunken Tuxedo Cake
Darkest Chocolate Cake
+
Bourbon Syrup
+
Cream Cheese Frosting
Top with shaved chocolate.
Salted Caramel Chocolate Cake
Salted Caramel Chocolate Cake
Darkest Chocolate Cake
+
Vanilla Syrup
+
Salted Caramel Frosting
Sprinkle with flaked sea salt.
Dark Chocolate Cake with Basil + Caramel
Dark Chocolate Cake with Basil + Caramel
Darkest Chocolate Cake
+
Fresh Basil Syrup
+
Salted Caramel Frosting
Sprinkle Basil Sugar on top.
Chocolate-Orange Cake with Caramel Frosting
Chocolate-Orange Cake with Caramel Frosting
Darkest Chocolate Cake
+
Orange Syrup
+
Salted Caramel Frosting
Garnish with orange zest.
Chocolate-Hazelnut Cake
Chocolate-Hazelnut Cake
Darkest Chocolate Cake
+
Milky Cocoa Syrup
+
Nutella Frosting
Garnish with Hazelnuts in Syrup. If making a Bundt cake, use the sheet cake frosting variation or the glaze variation.
Hostess Cake
Hostess Cake
Cola Cake
+
Coconut Syrup
+
Malted Vanilla Frosting
Use about 3 cups flaked or shredded coconut to coat the frosted cake and sprinkle between layers.
Chocolate + Red Wine Cake
Chocolate + Red Wine Cake
Darkest Chocolate Cake
+
Spiced Red Wine Syrup
+
Bittersweet Chocolate Frosting
Reserve a couple of spoonfuls of Spiced Red Wine Syrup to drizzle on top.
Soda Fountain Cake
Soda Fountain Cake
Darkest Chocolate Cola Cake
+
Cola Syrup
+
Malted Vanilla Frosting
Reserve a couple spoonfuls Cola Syrup to drizzle on top or serve alongside.
Spicy Hot Chocolate Cake
Spicy Hot Chocolate Cake
Darkest Chocolate Cake
+
Sweet and Smoky Chile Syrup
+
Malted Milk Chocolate Frosting
Sprinkle toasted sliced or chopped almonds on top.
Chocolate + Pear Cake
Chocolate + Pear Cake
Darkest Chocolate Cake
+
Pear Syrup
+
Cream Cheese Frosting
Sandwich layers with Sautéed Pears. Dust the top with finely grated chocolate.
Chapter 3
Citrus Cakes
Summer Lemon Cake
Blueberry Lemon-Ricotta Cake
Arnold Palmer Cake
Orange + Cardamom Cake with Honey Frosting
Strawberry-Lemon Cake
Lemon Pucker Cake
High Tea Cake
Spiced Grapefruit + Cream Cake
Triple Citrus Cake
Lemon-Ginger Cake with Chocolate Frosting
Hot Toddy's Lemon Cake
Basil + Lemon Cream Cake
Summer Lemon Cake
Blueberry Lemon-Ricotta Cake
Arnold Palmer Cake
Summer Lemon Cake
Lemon Cake
+
Mixed Berry Syrup
+
Malted Vanilla Frosting
Swirl about 1 cup crushed fresh berries into the frosting see How to Make Swirled Frosting.
Blueberry Lemon-Ricotta Cake
Lemon-Ricotta Cake
+
Blueberry Syrup
+
Cream Cheese Frosting
Swirl ½ cup blueberry jam into the frosting see How to Make Swirled Frosting.
Arnold Palmer Cake
Lemon Cake
+
Tea Syrup
+
Malted Vanilla Frosting
Reserve ½ cup Tea Syrup to drizzle on top. Garnish with lemon zest.
Orange + Cardamom Cake with Honey Frosting
