Cake Magic!

Mix & Match Your Way to 100 Amazing Combinations

Contributors

By Caroline Wright

Choose a batter, flavor with syrup, add a frosting—it’s magic!

Want something decadent and fudgy? Darkest Chocolate Cake + Caramel Syrup + Malted Milk Chocolate Frosting + crushed candy bars = Candy Bar Cake. Or how about a nutty cake like the Elvis: Peanut Butter Cake + Bacon Syrup + Nutella Frosting, topped with candied bacon. Fit for the king, indeed!

This innovative and remarkably easy way to bake luscious, flavorful cakes is a formula for cake bliss. Cake Magic! is a full-color visual cookbook—photos in the front, recipes in the back—and the first step in every baker’s cake adventure. It includes valuable baking tips, vegan and gluten-free variations, plus how to tweak the recipes to make sheet cakes, Bundt cakes, and cupcakes, too.

 

Excerpt

Chapter 1

Vanilla Cakes

CONFETTI Cake

SWEET Cream Cake

CookieS + Cream Cake

BLACKBERRY ButtermILK Cake

HORCHATA + Caramel Cake

Vanilla, CHERRY + Chocolate Cake

Caramel PINEAPPLE UPSIDE-DOWN Cake

CreamY Caramel Cake

ButteRed Rum Cake with Chocolate Frosting

BOOZY BERRY Cake

CLASSIC BIRTHDAY Cake

Spicy Cinnamon Cake with APPLES

White RUSSIAN Cake

Vanilla–OLIVE OIL Cake with ROSEMARY + Lemon

PEACHES + Cream Cake

+

Vanilla Syrup

+

Malted Vanilla Frosting

Sprinkle cake with rainbow sprinkles and/or nonpareils.

Vanilla Cake

+

Sweet Cream Syrup

+

Malted Vanilla Frosting

Sprinkle Shortbread Crumble between layers and on top.

Cookies + Cream Cake
BlackBerry ButterMilk Cake
Horchata + Caramel Cake

Vanilla Cake

+

Sweet Cream Syrup

+

Malted Vanilla Frosting

Sprinkle Chocolate Cookie Crumble on top (and between layers for a layer cake).

Buttermilk Cake

+

Blackberry Syrup

+

Cream Cheese Frosting

Garnish with fresh blackberries and/or dust with confectioners' sugar.

Vanilla-Cinnamon Cake

+

Sweet Cream Syrup

+

Salted Caramel Frosting

Reserve about ½ cup Salted Caramel and swirl into the frosting. Sprinkle with sliced almonds.

Vanilla Cake

+

Cherry Syrup

+

Bittersweet Chocolate Frosting

Spread 1 cup cherry jam or preserves between layers and garnish with fresh cherries. (If making a non-layer cake, warm the jam and spoon it over the frosted cake.)

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

+

Rum Syrup

+

Salted Caramel Frosting

Vanilla Cake

+

Milky Caramel Syrup

+

Salted Caramel Frosting

Reserve ½ cup Salted Caramel and swirl into the frosting.

Vanilla Cake

+

Buttered Rum Syrup

+

Bittersweet Chocolate Frosting

Top with Pecans in Syrup, if you like.

Vanilla Cake

+

Bourbon-Berry Syrup

+

Malted Vanilla Frosting

Scatter about 2 cups fresh mixed berries between layers and on top.

Vanilla Cake

+

Vanilla Syrup

+

Bittersweet Chocolate Frosting

Top with sprinkles.

Vanilla Cake

+

Apple-Cinnamon Syrup

+

Cream Cheese Frosting

Place Sautéed Apples between layers, and swirl about 2 tablespoons apple butter into frosting on top.

Vanilla Cake

+

Milky Vodka Syrup

+

Malted Vanilla Frosting

Vanilla–Olive Oil Cake

+

Fresh Rosemary Syrup

+

Lemon Pudding Frosting

Sprinkle with Rosemary Sugar and garnish with Sugared Rosemary.

Vanilla Cake

+

Peach Syrup

+

Cream Cheese Frosting

Garnish with about 1 cup thinly sliced fresh peaches tossed with warmed apricot jam (for a layer cake, omit the jam and place the peaches between layers).



Chapter 2

Chocolate Cakes

Best Blackout Cake

Warm Chocolate Gingerbread Cake

Candy Bar Cake

Chocolate Cake with Tea + Lemon

Grasshopper Cake

Drunken Tuxedo Cake

Salted Caramel Chocolate Cake

Dark Chocolate Cake with Basil + Caramel

Chocolate-Orange Cake with Caramel Frosting

Chocolate-Hazelnut Cake

Hostess Cake

Chocolate + Red Wine Cake

Soda Fountain Cake

Spicy Hot Chocolate Cake

Chocolate + Pear Cake

Darkest Chocolate Cake

+

Chocolate Syrup

+

Bittersweet Chocolate Frosting

Garnish with a drizzle of Bittersweet Chocolate Glaze, if you like.

Darkest Chocolate Cake

+

Cinnamon-Ginger Syrup

+

Honey Frosting

Sprinkle Gingersnap Crumble between layers and on top. Garnish with a drizzle of honey.

Darkest Chocolate Cake

+

Milky Caramel Syrup

+

Malted Milk Chocolate Frosting

Sprinkle chopped candy bars on top (and between layers for a layer cake).

Darkest Chocolate Cake

+

Tea Syrup

+

Lemon Pudding Frosting

Dust with confectioners' sugar, if you like.

Darkest Chocolate Cake

+

Fresh Mint Syrup

+

Bittersweet Chocolate Frosting

Sprinkle chopped chocolate mint cookies, such as Thin Mints, between layers and on top. Garnish with fresh mint leaves.

Darkest Chocolate Cake

+

Bourbon Syrup

+

Cream Cheese Frosting

Top with shaved chocolate.

Darkest Chocolate Cake

+

Vanilla Syrup

+

Salted Caramel Frosting

Sprinkle with flaked sea salt.

Darkest Chocolate Cake

+

Fresh Basil Syrup

+

Salted Caramel Frosting

Sprinkle Basil Sugar on top.

Darkest Chocolate Cake

+

Orange Syrup

+

Salted Caramel Frosting

Garnish with orange zest.

Darkest Chocolate Cake

+

Milky Cocoa Syrup

+

Nutella Frosting

Garnish with Hazelnuts in Syrup. If making a Bundt cake, use the sheet cake frosting variation or the glaze variation.

Cola Cake

+

Coconut Syrup

+

Malted Vanilla Frosting

Use about 3 cups flaked or shredded coconut to coat the frosted cake and sprinkle between layers.

Darkest Chocolate Cake

+

Spiced Red Wine Syrup

+

Bittersweet Chocolate Frosting

Reserve a couple of spoonfuls of Spiced Red Wine Syrup to drizzle on top.

Darkest Chocolate Cola Cake

+

Cola Syrup

+

Malted Vanilla Frosting

Reserve a couple spoonfuls Cola Syrup to drizzle on top or serve alongside.

Darkest Chocolate Cake

+

Sweet and Smoky Chile Syrup

+

Malted Milk Chocolate Frosting

Sprinkle toasted sliced or chopped almonds on top.

Darkest Chocolate Cake

+

Pear Syrup

+

Cream Cheese Frosting

Sandwich layers with Sautéed Pears. Dust the top with finely grated chocolate.



Chapter 3

Citrus Cakes

Summer Lemon Cake

Blueberry Lemon-Ricotta Cake

Arnold Palmer Cake

Orange + Cardamom Cake with Honey Frosting

Strawberry-Lemon Cake

Lemon Pucker Cake

High Tea Cake

Spiced Grapefruit + Cream Cake

Triple Citrus Cake

Lemon-Ginger Cake with Chocolate Frosting

Hot Toddy's Lemon Cake

Basil + Lemon Cream Cake

Summer Lemon Cake
Blueberry Lemon-Ricotta Cake
Arnold Palmer Cake

Lemon Cake

+

Mixed Berry Syrup

+

Malted Vanilla Frosting

Swirl about 1 cup crushed fresh berries into the frosting see How to Make Swirled Frosting.

Lemon-Ricotta Cake

+

Blueberry Syrup

+

Cream Cheese Frosting

Swirl ½ cup blueberry jam into the frosting see How to Make Swirled Frosting.

Lemon Cake

+

Tea Syrup

+

Malted Vanilla Frosting

Reserve ½ cup Tea Syrup to drizzle on top. Garnish with lemon zest.

Orange + Cardamom Cake with Honey Frosting

On Sale
Jul 12, 2016
Page Count
288 pages
Publisher
Workman Publishing Company
ISBN-13
9780761189015

Caroline Wright

About the Author

Caroline Wright, a graduate of the prestigious Ecole de Cuisine La Varenne and recipient of a coveted scholarship from Les Dames d’Escoffier, is a former food editor at Martha Stewart’s Everyday Food. Currently she’s a freelance food editorial professional/dynamo who wears many toques: she works as a recipe developer and tester, food stylist and photographer, and food writer and editor for Oxmoor House, Cooking Light, Real Simple, Every Day with Rachael Ray, Health, and Women’s Day, among others; she is also a field producer for the Cooking Channel. A mentee of renowned cookbook author Dorie Greenspan, and former student and mentee of Anne Willan (founder of La Varenne), Caroline lives with her husband and newborn son in Dallas, TX.

