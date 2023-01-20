Caroline Wright, a graduate of the prestigious Ecole de Cuisine La Varenne and recipient of a coveted scholarship from Les Dames d’Escoffier, is a former food editor at Martha Stewart’s Everyday Food. Currently she’s a freelance food editorial professional/dynamo who wears many toques: she works as a recipe developer and tester, food stylist and photographer, and food writer and editor for Oxmoor House, Cooking Light, Real Simple, Every Day with Rachael Ray, Health, and Women’s Day, among others; she is also a field producer for the Cooking Channel. A mentee of renowned cookbook author Dorie Greenspan, and former student and mentee of Anne Willan (founder of La Varenne), Caroline lives with her husband and newborn son in Dallas, TX.