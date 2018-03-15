Gesine Bullock-Prado is the owner/instructor of Sugar Glider Kitchen, a baking school in Hartford, Vermont. She lives in a small farm with her husband, two dogs, two cats, chickens, and water fowl. She bakes and cooks from the bounty of her property. She is the author of Bake It Like You Mean It , Let Them Eat Cake, My Life from Scratch, Sugar Baby, and Pie it Forward and has been featured in Better Homes and Gardens, People Magazine, Us Magazine, Yankee Magazine, and In Style Magazine. She appears regularly on the Today Show and The Talk, and she’s the host of Food Network’s Baked in Vermont. She lives in Hartford, Vermont.







