Cathy Barrow

Cathy Barrow is a freelance food writer, cooking teacher, and food preservation expert. Barrow writes the “BRING IT” column in the Washington Post‘s food section. She is author of Pie Squared; her first cookbook, Mrs. Wheelbarrow’s Practical Pantry, won the prestigious IACP award for best single-subject cookbook in 2015. She has written for The New York Times, Garden and Gun, The Local Palate, Saveur, Southern Living, Food52, All Recipes Magazine, NPR, and National Geographic, among others. Cathy lives just outside Washington, D.C., with her husband and two rescued terriers.