Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Cathy Barrow
Cathy Barrow is a freelance food writer, cooking teacher, and food preservation expert. Barrow writes the “BRING IT” column in the Washington Post‘s food section. She is author of Pie Squared; her first cookbook, Mrs. Wheelbarrow’s Practical Pantry, won the prestigious IACP award for best single-subject cookbook in 2015. She has written for The New York Times, Garden and Gun, The Local Palate, Saveur, Southern Living, Food52, All Recipes Magazine, NPR, and National Geographic, among others. Cathy lives just outside Washington, D.C., with her husband and two rescued terriers.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
When Pies Fly
Following up on PIE SQUARED's slab pies, food writer Cathy Barrow finds more ways to use pastry dough deliciously with crowd-pleasing (and easy to make)…
Pie Squared
James Beard Award Nominee 2019 for Best Cookbook: Baking and DessertsThe delicious new food trend of slab pies that makes it easy to serve sweet…