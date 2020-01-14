Dr. Dani Gordon, MD

Dr. Dani Gordon is a Canadian double board certified medical doctor who lives in London, UK. She is a published researcher, American board certified in Integrative & Holistic Medicine (ABIHM) since 2012, and was one of the first physicians to receive the new board certification in 2017 when Integrative Medicine became the newest US Board Certified mainstream Medical Speciality (ABOIM). She is recognized as a leading expert in cannabis medicine, speaking internationally and working as a consultant to some of the first cannabis medicine clinics in the UK.