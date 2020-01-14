Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Dr. Dani Gordon, MD
Dr. Dani Gordon is a Canadian double board certified medical doctor who lives in London, UK. She is a published researcher, American board certified in Integrative & Holistic Medicine (ABIHM) since 2012, and was one of the first physicians to receive the new board certification in 2017 when Integrative Medicine became the newest US Board Certified mainstream Medical Speciality (ABOIM). She is recognized as a leading expert in cannabis medicine, speaking internationally and working as a consultant to some of the first cannabis medicine clinics in the UK.Read More
By the Author
The CBD Bible
What is the difference between CBD and THC? What is the difference between over the counter CBD oils and medical cannabis oils? What is the…