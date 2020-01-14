



American board certified doctor and international expert in CBD, cannabis, and natural medicine, Dr. Dani Gordon has written THE CBD BIBLE to explain how CBD and medical cannabis can be used to safely treat pain, alleviate stress, and create a deeper sense of well being. With guidance on dosing, sourcing, different products, and much more, this book is a must-have book for those ready to take the next step in their journey to overall wellbeing.

What is the difference between CBD and THC? What is the difference between over the counter CBD oils and medical cannabis oils? What is the science? Does it actually work, and what for? We are in the middle of a medical revolution regarding the cannabis plant and its uses. Medical cannabis has gained notice for treating serious illnesses when drugs fail, CBD oil has become incredibly popular as a wellness product, with hundreds of brands flying off the high street shelves. However, there is still confusion around the plant, what it can do and how to make use of it for both wellness, self care and treating medical conditions.