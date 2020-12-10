The Best Vegan Cookbooks for Beginners



So you’re thinking about going vegan, or maybe you’ve already taken the leap to eliminate animal products from your diet. Good for you! While you should consult with your doctor on all diets and major lifestyle changes, it’s essential to understand what a vegan diet entails so that you can ensure your body is getting the nutrients it needs. That’s where cookbooks come in–these vegan cookbooks are full of tasty recipes and balanced meals to help you live your best vegan life. These are great vegan cookbooks for beginners, but even if you’re familiar with veganism you might find that they also help you spice up your weekly menus!

Isa Does It If you love cooking but you're on the go a lot and need weeknight meals that can come together in a snap, this is an excellent vegan cookbook! Isa Chandra Moskowitz's recipes include sweet potato red curry, miso vegetable soup, chickpea "tuna" salad sandwiches, and more! The best part about Isa Does It is that Isa is mindful of using ingredients that can be sourced easily in your local market or grocery store, so there's no scrambling for an esoteric ingredient. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Salad Samurai A common misconception about vegan eating is that all you eat is salads, and while that may not be 100% true, this cookbook proves that a diet of salads doesn't have to be boring or unfulfilling! Terry Hope Romero makes salads the star of your meals and organizes this cookbook by season so you can dive into the freshest ingredients possible. There are many yummy-sounding options, from Pomegranate Quinoa Holiday Tabouli to Lentil Pate Banh Mi Salad Rolls. Romero also provides recipes for your own delicious, fresh dressings and offers lots of customization options. ebook Arrow Icon Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Ageless Vegan Tracy McQuirter and her mother have eaten vegan for decades, and they know it's a path to a longer, healthier life. In Ageless Vegan, McQuirter offers tips for people interested in switching to veganism, methods to ensure they're successful, and advice for vegan eaters to up their game. She also packs her cookbook full of mouth-watering dishes such as Quinoa with Okra and Tomato, Maple French Toast, and Perfect Pecan Pie! ebook Arrow Icon Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Mayim's Vegan Table Actress Mayim Bialik and her family eat a vegan diet, and she understands the concerns and challenges of eating vegan while raising kids. This cookbook is full of delicious family-friendly recipes that are easy and quick, and kid-approved! And because Bialik is a scientist, she also shares essential health information and debunks myths about veganism, in addition to offering some meal planning tips and strategies! ebook Arrow Icon Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

