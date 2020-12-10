The Best Vegan Cookbooks for Beginners
So you’re thinking about going vegan, or maybe you’ve already taken the leap to eliminate animal products from your diet. Good for you! While you should consult with your doctor on all diets and major lifestyle changes, it’s essential to understand what a vegan diet entails so that you can ensure your body is getting the nutrients it needs. That’s where cookbooks come in–these vegan cookbooks are full of tasty recipes and balanced meals to help you live your best vegan life. These are great vegan cookbooks for beginners, but even if you’re familiar with veganism you might find that they also help you spice up your weekly menus!
Isa Does It
by Isa Chandra Moskowitz
If you love cooking but you're on the go a lot and need weeknight meals that can come together in a snap, this is an excellent vegan cookbook! Isa Chandra Moskowitz's recipes include sweet potato red curry, miso vegetable soup, chickpea "tuna" salad sandwiches, and more! The best part about Isa Does It is that Isa is mindful of using ingredients that can be sourced easily in your local market or grocery store, so there's no scrambling for an esoteric ingredient.
Veganomicon, 10th Anniversary Edition
by Isa Chandra Moskowitz
by Terry Hope Romero
Two vegan cooking powerhouses, Isa Chandra Moskowitz and Terry Hope Romero, have updated their seminal vegan cookbook to include twenty-five new recipes! Veganomicon is the ultimate cookbook for many because of its easy approach, rigorously tested recipes, beautiful photographs, and tips to set up your kitchen and stock it with vegan-friendly ingredients. Plus, this book not only offers you great vegan recipes—but it also helps you become a better cook.
The Vegan Starter Kit
by Neal D Barnard, MD, FACC
As this title suggests, this is the ultimate starter kit for vegan eating! This book is a bit more information-heavy rather than being a straight-up cookbook. The Vegan Starter Kit includes lots of useful information about going vegan, nutrition, protein sources, vitamins, and concerns you might have if you're an athlete, pregnant, or living with various health conditions. It also includes meal ideas and a great basic guide to eating the vegan way!
Salad Samurai
by Terry Hope Romero
A common misconception about vegan eating is that all you eat is salads, and while that may not be 100% true, this cookbook proves that a diet of salads doesn't have to be boring or unfulfilling! Terry Hope Romero makes salads the star of your meals and organizes this cookbook by season so you can dive into the freshest ingredients possible. There are many yummy-sounding options, from Pomegranate Quinoa Holiday Tabouli to Lentil Pate Banh Mi Salad Rolls. Romero also provides recipes for your own delicious, fresh dressings and offers lots of customization options.
The Get Healthy, Go Vegan Cookbook
by Neal Barnard
by Robyn Webb
Neal Barnard has recognized that a lot of people may choose to go vegan for health reasons beyond not wanting to consume animal products–maybe they want to lose weight, or help manage some preexisting health conditions. In The Get Healthy, Go Vegan cookbook, Barnard offers 125 recipes that are not only vegan, but low in fat and sugar, extra healthy, and bound to help you lose weight.
Ageless Vegan
by Tracye McQuirter
With Mary McQuirter
Tracy McQuirter and her mother have eaten vegan for decades, and they know it's a path to a longer, healthier life. In Ageless Vegan, McQuirter offers tips for people interested in switching to veganism, methods to ensure they're successful, and advice for vegan eaters to up their game. She also packs her cookbook full of mouth-watering dishes such as Quinoa with Okra and Tomato, Maple French Toast, and Perfect Pecan Pie!
Mayim's Vegan Table
by Mayim Bialik
With Jay Gordon
Actress Mayim Bialik and her family eat a vegan diet, and she understands the concerns and challenges of eating vegan while raising kids. This cookbook is full of delicious family-friendly recipes that are easy and quick, and kid-approved! And because Bialik is a scientist, she also shares essential health information and debunks myths about veganism, in addition to offering some meal planning tips and strategies!
