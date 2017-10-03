Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Tracye McQuirter
Tracye McQuirter, MPH, was named a national food hero changing the way America eats for the better by Vegetarian Times and her first book, By Any Greens Necessary, established her as one of the most influential vegans in the country. Tracye directed the nation’s first federally funded vegan nutrition program and was a nutrition advisor for the Black Women’s Health Imperative. As an adjunct professor at the University of the District of Columbia, Tracye designed and taught a plant-based nutrition curriculum for the District of Columbia Public Schools System to help prevent and reverse childhood obesity in Washington, DC. She recently created the first-of-its-kind, free African American Vegan Starter Guide in partnership with Farm Sanctuary. Her work has been featured in the New York Times, the Washington Post, Essence, Bon Appetit, Ebony, VegNews, the Huffington Post, and more. You can find Tracye on social media at ByAnyGreensNecessary.com and @byanygreens.Read More
By the Author
Ageless Vegan
Harness the healing power of plant-based foods for vibrant health and longevityVegan lifestyle expert Tracye McQuirter teams up with her mother Mary to share their…