THE VEGAN STARTER KIT

Leading medical authority Neal Barnard, MD, FACC, shows you how to put the power of a vegan diet to work with an easy, step-by-step approach.
 
Many are looking to adopt a more healthful diet but may have questions, like: How do I plan a vegan meal? Is protein an issue? How do I make it work if I don't cook? Which are the best choices at restaurants?
In THE VEGAN STARTER KIT Dr. Neal Barnard, perhaps the world's most respected authority on vegan diets, answers your questions and gives you everything you need to put vegan power to work. You'll learn how to ensure complete nutrition, and get quick-reference charts for calcium sources, tips for modifying your favorite recipes, and examples of quick and easy meals. Everything you need for permanent weight control and dramatically better health is presented.
THE VEGAN STARTER KIT also includes information on healthy eating in childhood, pregnancy, and other stages of life, and a complete set of basic meals, holiday feasts, snacks, among many other features.

Meet The Author: Neal Barnard

Neal D. Barnard, MD, FACC, is perhaps the world’s most respected authority on vegan diets. He is a faculty member of the George Washington University School of Medicine and President of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine. Dr. Barnard is editor-in-chief of the Nutrition Guide for Clinicians, a nutrition textbook given to all second-year medical students in the U.S. He is also editor of Good Medicine, a magazine with a circulation of 150,000. He is the New York Timesbestselling author of Dr. Neal Barnard’s Program for Reversing Diabetes and The 21-Day Weight-Loss Kickstart, among many others.

The Vegan Starter Kit
The Vegan Starter Kit

Everything You Need to Know About Plant-Based Eating

by Neal D Barnard, MD, MD, FACC

On Sale

Dec 24, 2018

Page Count

176 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781538747414

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Vegan

Description

