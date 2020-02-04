Bonni Goldstein, MD

Bonni Goldstein, MD is a physician who specializes in cannabis medicine in Los Angeles, California. She specialized in Pediatric Emergency medicine for years before witnessing the amazing benefits of this treatment in an ill loved one. Since then, she has successfully treated thousands of adult and pediatric patients with cannabis. She regularly speaks about cannabis medicine at conferences and patient groups around the world. She is the owner and medical director of CannaCenters and medical advisor to Weedmaps.com. Dr. Goldstein was awarded “2017 Medical Professional of the Year” by Americans for Safe Access.