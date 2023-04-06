If You Loved Daisy Jones and the Six, Read These Books
The unforgettable story by Taylor Jenkins Reid is not only a best-selling novel but it’s now a hit Amazon Prime Video series and we’re all obsessed. What’s not to love about the thrill of late 60’s/early 70’s scandal, especially when sex, drugs, and plenty of rock n’ roll are involved? If you can’t get enough of Daisy Jones and the Six, you’re gonna want to read these books, too.
Jane Start is thirty-three, broke, and recently single. Ten years prior, she had a hit song—written by world-famous superstar Jonesy—but Jane hasn’t had a breakout since. Now she’s living out of four garbage bags at her parents’ house, reduced to performing to Karaoke tracks in Las Vegas. Rock bottom.
But when her longtime manager Pippa sends Jane to London to regroup, she’s seated next to an intriguing stranger on the flight—the other Tom Hardy, an elegantly handsome Oxford professor of literature. Jane is instantly smitten by Tom, and soon, truly inspired. But it’s not Jane’s past alone that haunts her second chance at stardom, and at love. Is Tom all that he seems? And can Jane emerge from the shadow of Jonesy’s earlier hit, and into the light of her own?
In turns deeply sexy, riotously funny, and utterly joyful, This Bird Has Flown explores love, passion, and the ghosts of our past, and offers a glimpse inside the music business that could only come from beloved songwriter Susanna Hoffs.
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 4, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
A book that left burn marks on night tables across continents, ‘Lovers And Gamblers ‘has become a Collins classic. It features two of her most memorable characters: Al King, the rock-and-roll superstud who is everything any sex-crazed groupie ever imagined her hero to be; and Dallas, the beauty queen whose sky-high ambitions stem from a sordid secret–the type that tabloids tingle to tell. Together, they’re on a wild ride from London to New York, from Hollywood to Rio and the steaming jungles of the Amazon–where all their dreams and nightmares are about to come true.
Acid for the Children
by Flea
Foreword by Patti Smith
Every song tells a story.She’s a star on the rise, singing about the hard life behind her.
She’s also on the run. Find a future, lose a past.
Nashville is where she’s come to claim her destiny. It’s also where the darkness she’s fled might find her. And destroy her.
Run, Rose, Run is a novel glittering with danger and desire—a story that only America’s #1 beloved entertainer and its #1 bestselling author could have created.