Run Rose Run
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Run, Rose, Run

A Novel

by James Patterson

Little Brown and Company Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780316378994

USD: $32  /  CAD: $40

ON SALE: March 7th 2022

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Crime

PAGE COUNT: 544

Select a format:

Trade Paperback Large Print
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged See All

From America’s most beloved superstar and its greatest storyteller—a thriller about a young singer/songwriter on the rise and on the run, and determined to do whatever it takes to survive.

 

Every song tells a story. 

She’s a star on the rise, singing about the hard life behind her. 

She’s also on the run. Find a future, lose a past. 

 

Nashville is where she’s come to claim her destiny.  It’s also where the darkness she’s fled might find her.  And destroy her. 

 

Run Rose Run is a novel glittering with danger and desire—a story that only America’s #1 most beloved entertainer and its #1 bestselling author could have created.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews