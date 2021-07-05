From America’s most beloved superstar and its greatest storyteller—a thriller about a young singer-songwriter on the rise and on the run, and determined to do whatever it takes to survive.



Every song tells a story.



She’s a star on the rise, singing about the hard life behind her.



She’s also on the run. Find a future, lose a past.



Nashville is where she’s come to claim her destiny. It’s also where the darkness she’s fled might find her. And destroy her.



Run, Rose, Run is a novel glittering with danger and desire—a story that only America’s #1 beloved entertainer and its #1 bestselling author could have created.