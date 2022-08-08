Orders over $45 ship FREE

Run, Rose, Run
Run, Rose, Run

A Novel

by James Patterson

by Dolly Parton

Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Download Unabridged

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Crime

Description

THE #1 NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER!

From America’s most beloved superstar and its greatest storyteller—a thriller about a young singer-songwriter on the rise and on the run, and determined to do whatever it takes to survive.

Every song tells a story. 

She’s a star on the rise, singing about the hard life behind her. 

She’s also on the run. Find a future, lose a past. 

Nashville is where she’s come to claim her destiny.  It’s also where the darkness she’s fled might find her.  And destroy her. 

Run, Rose, Run is a novel glittering with danger and desire—a story that only America’s #1 beloved entertainer and its #1 bestselling author could have created.

