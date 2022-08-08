This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 11, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

THE #1 NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER!



From America’s most beloved superstar and its greatest storyteller—a thriller about a young singer-songwriter on the rise and on the run, and determined to do whatever it takes to survive.



Every song tells a story.



She’s a star on the rise, singing about the hard life behind her.



She’s also on the run. Find a future, lose a past.



Nashville is where she’s come to claim her destiny. It’s also where the darkness she’s fled might find her. And destroy her.



Run, Rose, Run is a novel glittering with danger and desire—a story that only America’s #1 beloved entertainer and its #1 bestselling author could have created.