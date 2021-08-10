Lovers and Gamblers
Lovers and Gamblers

by Jackie Collins

Read by India Thain

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781668604526

USD: $26.98  /  CAD: $33.98

ON SALE: November 9th 2021

Genre: Non-classifiable

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
Mass Market
A book that left burn marks on night tables across continents, ‘Lovers And Gamblers ‘has become a Collins classic. It features two of her most memorable characters: Al King, the rock-and-roll superstud who is everything any sex-crazed groupie ever imagined her hero to be; and Dallas, the beauty queen whose sky-high ambitions stem from a sordid secret–the type that tabloids tingle to tell. Together, they’re on a wild ride from London to New York, from Hollywood to Rio and the steaming jungles of the Amazon–where all their dreams and nightmares are about to come true.

