Lovers and Gamblers
Lovers and Gamblers

by Jackie Collins

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781538725771

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $23.99

ON SALE: December 6th 2022

Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Women

PAGE COUNT: 592

Trade Paperback
Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged Mass Market
A book that left burn marks on night tables across continents, ‘Lovers And Gamblers ‘has become a Collins classic. It features two of her most memorable characters: Al King, the rock-and-roll superstud who is everything any sex-crazed groupie ever imagined her hero to be; and Dallas, the beauty queen whose sky-high ambitions stem from a sordid secret–the type that tabloids tingle to tell. Together, they’re on a wild ride from London to New York, from Hollywood to Rio and the steaming jungles of the Amazon–where all their dreams and nightmares are about to come true.

