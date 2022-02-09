Chances
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Chances

by Jackie Collins

Grand Central Publishing Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781538725764

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $23.99

ON SALE: October 4th 2022

Genre: Romance / Fiction / Romance / Contemporary

Select a format:

Trade Paperback
Mass Market
From the iconic author and subject of the Netflix documentary Lady Boss – the novel that introduced the legendary Santangelo family, their reckless and dangerous world that moves from European playgrounds to Las Vegas gambling palaces, and Lucky, the woman who dares to win her father’s empire for herself

The book that made Jackie Collins one of America’s favorite authors sweeps you from the sophisticated playgrounds of Europe to the glittering gambling palaces of Las Vegas. It plunges you into the reckless, dangerous world of the Santangelo crime family. It introduces you to Gino Santangelo, the street kid who makes it all the way to the top. And then it brings you Lucky—his sensual, stunningly beautiful, and passionate daughter; a woman who dares to win her father’s empire for herself; a woman unafraid of taking…

What's Inside

Read More Read Less