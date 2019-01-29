Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Roy Johansen
By the Author
Blink of an Eye
A #1 New York Times bestselling author and an Edgar Award winner, Iris and Roy Johansen, team up to deliver a gripping new novel featuring…
Hindsight
Investigator Kendra Michaels -- once blind and known for her sharp skills -- puts her life on the line to catch a killer in this…
With Open Eyes
Meet the extraordinary Kendra Michaels in this gripping short story by the #1 bestselling duo of Iris and Roy Johansen. Kendra Michaels's astonishing powers of…