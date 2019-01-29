Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
With Open Eyes
A Kendra Michaels short story
Meet the extraordinary Kendra Michaels in this gripping short story by the #1 bestselling duo of Iris and Roy Johansen.
Kendra Michaels’s astonishing powers of observation and analysis have made her a go-to for law enforcement agencies all across the country. Her other senses, hyper-developed while she was blind for the first twenty years of her life, along with her keen, sharp mind make her an unstoppable force.
After having regained her sight through a revolutionary surgical procedure, she now assists in investigations nationwide. But her newest case is deeply personal: the disappearance of her mentor’s fiancé. As she uncovers one unsettling secret after another, Kendra realizes that people in very high places may not want this mystery solved…
Edition: Digital original
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Johansen keeps readers on the edge of their seats."—Booklist
"Just by seeing the Iris Johansen name....you know [it] will be an explosive, unforgettable story."—Suspense Magazine