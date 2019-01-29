With Open Eyes

Meet the extraordinary Kendra Michaels in this gripping short story by the #1 bestselling duo of Iris and Roy Johansen.

Kendra Michaels’s astonishing powers of observation and analysis have made her a go-to for law enforcement agencies all across the country. Her other senses, hyper-developed while she was blind for the first twenty years of her life, along with her keen, sharp mind make her an unstoppable force.





After having regained her sight through a revolutionary surgical procedure, she now assists in investigations nationwide. But her newest case is deeply personal: the disappearance of her mentor’s fiancé. As she uncovers one unsettling secret after another, Kendra realizes that people in very high places may not want this mystery solved…