Payback
Former NYC prosecutor Kate Stone has found herself on the wrong side of the law since leaving the district attorney's office. She returns to confront her former boss, D.A. Frank Rubenstein, and discover all he knows about the corruption in NYC law enforcement and the legal system, where rich men are using dark money to gain advantages. She must decide whether the ends justify the means when she accepts Rubenstein's help and the help of his ragtag team of vigilantes to bring down the corrupt men her policeman father was investigating before his mysterious death. And she will finally clear her father's name.
“Renegade reminded me of why Allen is one of my favorite crime-fiction writers working today. Renegade is a rapid-moving freight train of a novel with twists and unpredictable turns that never fail to amaze the reader. The novel is told with great panache and sophistication, which produces a thrilling and unforgettable tale.”
—Great Mysteries andThrillers
“Unflinching and gritty.”—Library Journal on The Wages of Sin
“What a terrific book--strong, tough, smart and powerful."—Hank Phillippi Ryan, Agatha Award-winning author of The Wrong Girl, on The Code of the Hills
“Allen's heat-drenched Ozark courtrooms, her heroine stifled both literally and metaphorically by the circumstances surrounding her, are rendered hotter than hell by her talent for crafting a truly disturbing young villain."—Alex Marwood, author of The Wicked Girls, on A Killing at the Creek