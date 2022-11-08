Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+
Shopping Cart
Confidence
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 11, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
In this "edge-of-your-seat" thriller and sequel to the Reese Witherspoon x Hello Sunshine book club pick Conviction (The Los Angeles Times), Anna and Fin find themselves on another breathtaking chase across Europe—and another race to save their own lives.Deception. Theft. Murder. All you need is confidence.
Anna McDonald has made a terrible mistake. She has forced her blended family to vacation together. The weather is bad, her daughters are bored, and her ex-husband still insufferable. Oh, and Fin Cohen brought his latest girlfriend, too. So when news of a shocking kidnapping breaks, Anna and Fin do the responsible thing. They take off to solve the case.
Lisa Lee, a young YouTube star, has vanished after answering the door to what she thought was a pizza delivery. Police suspect her dad or the delivery guy, but in Lisa’s last known video she ventured into an abandoned chateau in France, where she uncovered a priceless artifact. Anna knows they must find this young woman before it’s too late. To do so, they need to track down that treasure, a casket that could hold answers to the greatest questions ever asked.
But Anna and Fin might have misunderstood the stakes of the game. Soon, they find themselves mixed up with some very dark characters, on another thrilling chase across Europe—and another race to save their own lives.
Praise for the national bestseller Conviction:
"One of the most talented, most daring, most humane writers of the past twenty years . . . Conviction is Mina's finest work to date: a dark star of a novel, blazingly intense, up-to-the-minute fresh, and exciting as all hell." ―A.J. Finn, New York Times bestselling author of The Woman in the Window
"Endlessly surprising . . . This incredible novel seems to have been written in a white-hot rage."―Marilyn Stasio, New York Times Book Review
"Conviction combines all Mina's gifts―for suspense, humor, menace, sentiment―in spectacular fashion."―Tom Nolan, Wall Street Journal
"A page-turner with depth and soul."―O, the Oprah Magazine
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
"Another mind-bending, wise-cracking adventure across Europe and beyond…Mina packs in a dizzying array of surprises.”—The Los Angeles Times
“True crime podcasters Anna and Fin find themselves embroiled in the case of a missing YouTube star in Mina’s taut, suspenseful latest.”—People
“There’s much page-turning excitement to this dangerous treasure hunt, as well as sardonic humor, sprightly turns of phrase and moments of breath-catching insight. Anna’s own painful personal history often bubbles close to the surface, feeding her empathy for the damaged souls she encounters."—The Wall Street Journal
“Mina keeps the plot charging at a breathless pace, and Anna is an engagingly tart narrator. Even for true-crime podcasters, the truth is tough to find in this brisk, entertaining thriller."—Kirkus Reviews (starred review)
“A sophisticated, well-plotted entry in Mina’s newest whodunit series, which has a lighter tone than the author’s Paddy Meehan and Alex Morrow novels, but readers will recognize her fight-the-power commentary.”—Booklist
"A dizzying swirl of activity, all relayed with Mina’s signature blend of dry humor, creeping darkness, and sharp character observation.”—CrimeReads
Praise for Conviction
"Endlessly surprising... This incredible novel...seems to have been written in a white-hot rage.... Mina has always written with a head full of ideas and a mouth full of tough talk. Here, she's finally got a story big enough to hold it all together."—Marilyn Stasio, New York Times Book Review, on Conviction
"Daredevil storytelling at its finest . . . Offers plot twists and zig-zags that take readers on a wild ride. . . . A giddy celebration of the art of storytelling itself."—Fresh Air, on Conviction
"A page-turner with depth and soul."—O, the Oprah Magazine, on Conviction