Confidence
by

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781549164569

USD: $25.98  /  CAD: $32.98

ON SALE: April 12th 2022

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Mystery & Detective / Women Sleuths

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

"Endlessly surprising... This incredible novel...seems to have been written in a white-hot rage.... Mina has always written with a head full of ideas and a mouth full of tough talk. Here, she's finally got a story big enough to hold it all together."—Marilyn Stasio, New York Times Book Review, on Conviction
"Daredevil storytelling at its finest . . . Offers plot twists and zig-zags that take readers on a wild ride. . . . A giddy celebration of the art of storytelling itself."—Fresh Air, on Conviction
"A page-turner with depth and soul."—O, the Oprah Magazine, on Conviction
