Orders over $45 ship FREE

Payback
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Payback

by Nancy Allen

Regular Price $11.99

Regular Price $14.99 CAD

ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $11.99

Regular Price $14.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 16, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

May 16, 2023

Page Count

368 Pages

Publisher

Grand Central Publishing Logo

ISBN-13

9781538719206

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Mystery & Detective / Women Sleuths

Description

Former NYC prosecutor Kate Stone has found herself on the wrong side of the law since leaving the district attorney's office. She returns to confront her former boss, D.A. Frank Rubenstein, and discover all he knows about the corruption in NYC law enforcement and the legal system, where rich men are using dark money to gain advantages. She must decide whether the ends justify the means when she accepts Rubenstein's help and the help of his ragtag team of vigilantes to bring down the corrupt men her policeman father was investigating before his mysterious death. And she will finally clear her father's name.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less