Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Flea

Michael Peter Balzary, better known by his stage name Flea, is an Australian-born American musician and occasional actor. He is best known as the bassist, co-founding member, and one of the composers of the rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers with whom he was inducted in 2012 into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Read More Arrow Icon