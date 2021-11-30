Give Them New Recipes to Try

Looking for the perfect gift for the food lovers in your life? We’re here to help! This cookbook gift guide includes an array of cookbooks, all of which are ideal for gifting. These new cookbooks make great gifts for new cooks, seasoned cooks, adventurous eaters, foragers, restaurant lovers—you get the idea. We’ve scoured the shelves and come up with a great list of cookbook recommendations that are sure to delight everyone on your list. These books are chock-full of stunning photography, everyday and holiday recipes, cuisines and culinary traditions from around the world, thoughtful food writing, personal stories, and a whole lot more.

Cookbook author and Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi has traveled the world in search of the best dishes and most exciting new flavors. In this gorgeous collection of mouthwatering recipes and personal essays, she takes readers on a culinary journey to some of the most remote corners of the world. You’ll find dozens of impressive yet simple receipts for sweet and savory dishes, from Keralan crab cakes to chocolate amaretto ice cream. Beautiful photography and Lakshmi’s thoughtful musings about cooking, travel, and family make this book the perfect gift for food lovers of every skill level.

The sights, sounds, tastes, and smells of Ghana come alive in Zoe’s Ghana Kitchen, a vibrant cookbook celebrating Ghanian and West African cuisine. It grew out of Adjonyoh’s popular pop-up restaurant in London; now she’s revised and perfected those recipes and collected them here for American cooks. Recipes include Ghanaian classics like Jollof fried chicken, as well as plenty of fun twists on traditional flavors, such as red snapper with yam croquettes and Ghana-fied Caesar salad. This book will make a perfect gift for anyone interested in learning more about African cuisine, as well as home cooks who already know and love Ghanaian cooking and are eager for new recipes.

Cooks who love to travel will not want to miss I Cook in Color, the latest cookbook from chef and writer Asha Gomez. Gomez is known for playful and delicious recipes that draw on techniques, styles, and ingredients from many different cuisines. Many of her dishes are a fusion of Southern cooking traditions and flavors from her South Indian homeland. In this cookbook, she shares recipes from all over the world, celebrating the flavors she’s fallen in love with on her extensive travels, as well as beloved family favorites. Get excited for exciting main courses like pomegranate and date molasses chicken, sides like grilled Meyer lemon chili corn, and luscious desserts such as mango cardamom cake.

Field Notes for Food Adventure is the perfect gift for outdoor enthusiasts, nature lovers, adventurous cooks, and anyone who loves a project. In these pages, Leone compiles notes, recipes, tips, and tricks from a year’s worth of culinary adventures in New England. He forages for mushrooms, heads to the ocean to hunt for seaweed, taps maple trees, experiments with fermentation, and grows tomatoes in his vibrant garden. The book includes dozens of interesting and unusual recipes (sous vide mountain ribs, sumac lemonade), but it’s more than just a cookbook. It’s a guide to experimentation, a celebration of the richness of the natural world, and an invitation to have fun in the kitchen.

This fun cookbook from the bestselling authors of InstantPot Bible is all about recreating classic dishes from your favorite restaurants at home — with the help of your Instant Pot! Authors Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough have created 175 recipes that taste just like the restaurant versions. Are you craving Sunday pot roast from Cracker Barrel, spicy miso ramen from P.F Chang’s, or queso blanco from Chipotle? With this cookbook, you’ll be able to easily create these and many more dishes from the comfort of your home. Full of easy to follow instructions and plenty of suggestions for putting your own spin on classic restaurant dishes, this is a must-have cookbook for Instant Pot fans and restaurant lovers alike.

In The Rise, chef and author Marcus Samuelsson has collected 150 recipes that honor Black writers, activists, chefs, and leaders. But the recipes are only a small part of this unforgettable book, which celebrates the rich history and remarkable diversity of Black cooking. Samuelsson shares his own food journey alongside the stories of other Black chefs and visionaries. He delves into the many facets of Black food culture, fighting back against the stereotype that Black cooking is only “soul food”. Full of recipes inspired by Caribbean, African, American, and other international cuisines, and packed with inspiring stories, this cookbook is a sure to be a winner in the gift department.

Get recommended reads, deals, and more from Hachette Get recommended reads, deals, and more from Hachette Sign Up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use