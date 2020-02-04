From celebrated chef and TV star Marcus Samuelsson, a powerful new cookbook celebrating African-American cooking, returning it to its rightful place as an original American cuisine and an essential definition of our culture.





In this book, his most meaningful yet, he brings together a feast of food, culture, history, and more–celebrating the vibrant diversity and deliciousness of African-American cooking today, through his own journey to America and the stories and inspiration of two dozen other top black chefs.





A work of stunning breadth and beauty with 150 recipes, The Rise returns African-American cooking to its rightful place as an essential expression of our culture–and is an essential new American cookbook.

Marcus Samuelsson, the Ethiopian-born, Swedish-raised, Harlem-dwelling restaurateur, is beloved for his restaurants Red Rooster, Ginny’s Supper Club, and nearly 30 others around the world, as well as his PBS TV showand appearances on popular food shows likeand–both of which he won. He’s also abestselling memoirist and the recipient of six James Beard Awards.