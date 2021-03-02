Zoe Adjonyoh

Zoe Adjonyoh is a writer and cook from South-East London. Her pop-up restaurant and supper club have been making waves in the foodie scene – both in London and Berlin – bringing traditional and contemporary Ghanaian food to an audience outside of the Ghanaian community. Zoe appears at streetfood markets, pop-ups and festivals across Europe, as well as providing cooking classes and being an established event caterer.