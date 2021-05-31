We are on the cusp of an African food revolution.



Join celebrated cook and writer Zoe Adjonyoh as she remixes classic Ghanaian dishes for the modern kitchen. She shares the beauty of Ghana’s markets, culture, and cuisine, and tells the evocative story of using these tastes and food traditions to navigate her own identity.



First published to widespread acclaim in the United Kingdom, Zoe’s Ghana Kitchen began as a pop-up restaurant in London featuring dishes such as Pan-Roasted Cod with Grains of Paradise, Nkruma (Okra) Tempura, Cubeb-Spiced Shortbread, and Coconut and Cassava Cake. Soon those dishes evolved into this tempting and celebratory cookbook, newly revised and updated for American cooks.



Whether you are familiar with the delights of Ghanaian cuisine or new to the bold flavors of West Africa, this book contains inspiration for extraordinary home cooking. You’ll find Zoe’s renditions of Ghanaian staples such as simple fried plantains, Red Red stew, and Bofrot doughnuts, alongside modern interpretations such as Jollof Fried Chicken and a Ghana-fied Caesar Salad.



With flexible recipes for hearty salads, quick and wholesome dinners, flavorful feasts, and much more, Zoe’s Ghana Kitchen brings truly exciting and flavor-packed dishes into your kitchen. This is contemporary African food for simply everyone.

