From the author of the critically-acclaimed cookbook My Two Souths, this next recipe collection shows how Asha Gomez has expanded her lush and unique cooking style — with recipes that focus on cross-cultural flavors, rainbows of vegetables, gem-toned desserts, and spice-forward twists.









Best known for her easy mix of cooking traditions from the American South and her homeland of Kerala in Southern India, Asha Gomez continues to evolve her unique cooking style. In this next vibrant cookbook she embraces dishes from around the globe: from her Thai Green Papaya Salad with Dried Shrimp, to her unique spin on Catalonian Paella, to her Passion Fruit, Lime & Grapefruit Grouper Ceviche, inspired by her trip as a Global Ambassador with CARE. I Cook in Color celebrates international flavor profiles and the melding of culinary traditions, and reflects both Asha’ cherished memories of her mother’s Kerala kitchen, as well as her extraordinary travel experiences. .