Crafting Books to Pick Up This Spring

If you’ve been thinking about taking up new hobbies this year, now is the time to get crafty. Spring is the perfect time of year to get a bunch of crafting done. If you’re new to crafting, this is the type of year to try new things and get creative. If you’re a seasoned crafter, now’s the time for new creative challenges. These crafting books are the perfect DIY projects and spring crafts to spark your creative energy this season.

Watercolor is the perfect spring craft project for people who are looking to pick up a relaxing, meditative, and rewarding hobby. In Emma Block’s Joy of Watercolor, you can learn simple steps to tap into your artistic side and find tranquility through the art of watercolor. Through these 40 lessons, you will learn how to layer colors, mix colors, paint flowers and plants, and more.

According to comedian and author Amy Sedaris, crafting is one of the most pleasurable and constructive leisure activities a person can take up. And more importantly, anyone with a few hours of free time can do it. Simple Times: Crafting for Poor People will show you how to create easy and fun crafts with a limited budget and limited time. This book is full of crafting ideas anyone can do, from seashell toilet seat covers to edible crafts like sugar skulls and crafty candle salad.

Do you love beautiful lettering on signs and stationary? You can do it, too, with popular Instagram letterer Nicole Miyuki Santo’s By Hand. This book includes unique projects to help you discover the beautiful art of modern lettering. Along with the 30 projects, Santo offers a guide to learning the basics of lettering, from which tools to use to developing your own personal style.

Craft Wisdom & Know-How by Amy Rost is a must-have book for anyone wanting to learn more about crafting DIY projects for themselves or with the kids. This guide covers dozens of DIY crafting projects, including sewing, knitting, word-working, furniture-making, pottery, and much more. Each chapter covers a different craft and includes specific projects you can do at home.

If you’ve been wanting to get into woodworking, then you need Woodworking WIsdom & Know-How from the experts at Taunton Press. This easy-to-follow resource includes everything you need to know about woodworking, such as Types of Wood, Building a Workshop, Working and Finishing Wood, Design and Styles, and Small and Large Projects. Each section is broken down into step-by-step guides and projects.

FlowerSchool New York is one of the world’s premiere institutes for floral design and artistry. And now, for the first time ever, Calvert Crary, the executive director of FlowerSchool, has published a book to bring that flower arrangement know-how to readers at home. In Flower School, Calvert Crary will teach you how to select the right flowers, condition your flowers so that they last longer, pair your flowers with the right vase, and much more.

Crayola LLC has got the perfect spring crafts to spark creativity and joy in kids and adults alike in the book Crayola: Create it Yourself. This book includes 52 of the most popular and fun craft projects from Crayola, organized by the four seasons. So in the spring, you can break this out to create seasonal DIY gifts like Mother’s Day picture frames. And then keep this around in the fall for Haunted Halloween Decorations and the winter for Melted Crayon Ornaments.

Spring is the time to unleash your inner artist! Danielle Krysa’s Big Important Artist is a guided sketchbook and so much more. This book is full of fun creative projects and encouraging and illuminating biographies of female artists. This beautiful book is designed to make you feel empowered and inspired.

You loved Nicole Miyuki Santo’s book about lettering for adults. Now you want to share your love of lettering with your kids. Well, you’re in luck! Santo has a book about lettering specifically for children: The Kids’ Book of Hand Lettering. Just like adults, kids too can find fun and relaxation for lettering to create handmade projects and crafts in different styles. This book includes the fundamentals of lettering and projects for kids: room art, bookmarks, picture frames, tote bags, party balloons and more.

