A Big Important Artist: A Womanual
Creative Projects and Inspiring Artists to Kick-Start Your Imagination
Unleash your inner artist with this beautiful guided sketchbook, full of brand new creative projects and illuminating bios of female artists, from the author of A Big Important Art Book (Now with Women).Read More
Full of interactive projects, profiles of powerhouse contemporary women artists, and idea-sparking sketch-starters, A Big Important Artist is a cheeky and empowering way to activate an artistic practice. Based on A Big Important Art Book (Now with Women) by artist-author Danielle Krysa, founder of The Jealous Curator, this sketchbook includes:
- 30 creative projects to complete within the book’s pages. With 25 brand-new projects, and 5 of Danielle’s all-time favorite projects from her past work, these guided prompts encourage readers to utilize a range of media as they work through the sketchbook, including drawing, painting, and collage.
- Profiles of 30 contemporary women artists, including full-page images and trading-card style statistics.
- Short historical sidebars on women who made “art herstory.”
- Artist-designed illustrations, graphic elements, and illustrated prompts throughout the customizable sketchbook interior.
- A deluxe lay-flat binding and uncoated woodfree paper to facilitate art-making.
Trade Paperback
