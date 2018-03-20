Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Danielle Krysa
Danielle Krysa has a BFA in Fine Arts from The University of Victoria BC, and a post-grad in graphic design from Sheridan College in Ontario. She is the writer and curator behind the contemporary art site The Jealous Curator, and the author of three books on art and culture.Read More
By the Author
A Big Important Artist: A Womanual
Unleash your inner artist with this beautiful guided sketchbook, full of brand new creative projects and illuminating bios of female artists, from the author of…
A Big Important Art Book (Now with Women)
Celebrate 45 women artists, and gain inspiration for your own practice, with this beautiful exploration of contemporary creators from the founder of The Jealous Curator.…