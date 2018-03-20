Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Danielle Krysa

Danielle Krysa has a BFA in Fine Arts from The University of Victoria BC, and a post-grad in graphic design from Sheridan College in Ontario. She is the writer and curator behind the contemporary art site The Jealous Curator, and the author of three books on art and culture.
Read More Arrow Icon