Woodworking Wisdom & Know-How
Woodworking Wisdom & Know-How

Everything You Need to Know to Design, Build, and Create

by

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762465446

USD: $21.99  /  CAD: $28.99

ON SALE: May 8th 2018

Genre: Nonfiction / Crafts & Hobbies / Woodwork

PAGE COUNT: 976

From the experts at Fine Woodworking of Taunton Press, this complete and easy-to-follow resource has everything you need to know about the art of woodworking.

Woodworking Wisdom & Know-How is the essential go-to book for every woodworking project imaginable, from building kitchen cabinets to refinishing a deck, from the vast cache of Fine Woodworking‘s projects and advice.
Topics addressed in this book include:
  • Types of Wood
  • Building a Workshop
  • Working and Finishing Wood
  • Design and Styles
  • Small and Large Projects


Each section is further broken down into chapters that cover specific skills, projects, and crafts for both the beginner and the advanced woodworker. Featuring step-by-step instructions, troubleshooting guides and discussions, and an appendix of essential resources for supplies, tools, and materials, Woodworking Wisdom & Know-How is your one-stop-shop for trusted, tried, and true woodworking advice.

What's Inside

