Hand-Built Outdoor Furniture
Hand-Built Outdoor Furniture

20 Step-by-Step Projects Anyone Can Build

by Katie Jackson

Photographs by Ellen Blackmar

On Sale

May 4, 2016

Page Count

264 Pages

Publisher

timber-press

ISBN-13

9781604697513

Genre

Nonfiction / Crafts & Hobbies / Woodwork

Description

Selected as a Gardens Illustrated Recommended Read

Hand-Built Outdoor Furniture covers twenty step-by-step, fully illustrated projects with hundreds of clear and easy-to-follow photographs. Finished pieces include simple items include a trellis, a flower box, and a plant stand and more complicated projects include a chaise lounge, a sectional with built-in storage, and a slat bench. Katie Jackson's projects are simple, clean, and timeless and work well within a wide variety of styles. Hand-Built Outdoor Furniture is the perfect primer for people new to woodworking, DIYers, and homeowners looking for a simple and affordable to decorate their space.

Praise

“If you want to build your own outdoor furniture, but have zero to little woodworking experience, this books I for you.” —Library Journal

“For people already attuned to woodworking, this book has great project ideas. For people interested in picking up a woodworking hobby, this book gives the tools and basic knowledge to learn new skills. . . . a very satisfying do-it-yourself guide with tasteful and varied projects.” —Washington Gardener
 
“The craft of woodworking. . . . remains one of the most satisfying creative outlets. . . . Try your hand at it with Hand-Built Outdoor Furniture by Katie Jackson, who shows us that with a few basic tools and a weekend, anyone can build a beautiful wood project for their outdoor space.” —The Florida Times-Union

“Will inspire you to break out the miter saw, drill, and sander. With an appealing mix of contemporary and traditional-style projects.” —Digging
