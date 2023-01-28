Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Hand-Built Outdoor Furniture
20 Step-by-Step Projects Anyone Can Build
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 4, 2016. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Selected as a Gardens Illustrated Recommended Read
Hand-Built Outdoor Furniture covers twenty step-by-step, fully illustrated projects with hundreds of clear and easy-to-follow photographs. Finished pieces include simple items include a trellis, a flower box, and a plant stand and more complicated projects include a chaise lounge, a sectional with built-in storage, and a slat bench. Katie Jackson's projects are simple, clean, and timeless and work well within a wide variety of styles. Hand-Built Outdoor Furniture is the perfect primer for people new to woodworking, DIYers, and homeowners looking for a simple and affordable to decorate their space.
Hand-Built Outdoor Furniture covers twenty step-by-step, fully illustrated projects with hundreds of clear and easy-to-follow photographs. Finished pieces include simple items include a trellis, a flower box, and a plant stand and more complicated projects include a chaise lounge, a sectional with built-in storage, and a slat bench. Katie Jackson's projects are simple, clean, and timeless and work well within a wide variety of styles. Hand-Built Outdoor Furniture is the perfect primer for people new to woodworking, DIYers, and homeowners looking for a simple and affordable to decorate their space.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
“If you want to build your own outdoor furniture, but have zero to little woodworking experience, this books I for you.” —Library Journal
“For people already attuned to woodworking, this book has great project ideas. For people interested in picking up a woodworking hobby, this book gives the tools and basic knowledge to learn new skills. . . . a very satisfying do-it-yourself guide with tasteful and varied projects.” —Washington Gardener
“The craft of woodworking. . . . remains one of the most satisfying creative outlets. . . . Try your hand at it with Hand-Built Outdoor Furniture by Katie Jackson, who shows us that with a few basic tools and a weekend, anyone can build a beautiful wood project for their outdoor space.” —The Florida Times-Union
“Will inspire you to break out the miter saw, drill, and sander. With an appealing mix of contemporary and traditional-style projects.” —Digging
“For people already attuned to woodworking, this book has great project ideas. For people interested in picking up a woodworking hobby, this book gives the tools and basic knowledge to learn new skills. . . . a very satisfying do-it-yourself guide with tasteful and varied projects.” —Washington Gardener
“The craft of woodworking. . . . remains one of the most satisfying creative outlets. . . . Try your hand at it with Hand-Built Outdoor Furniture by Katie Jackson, who shows us that with a few basic tools and a weekend, anyone can build a beautiful wood project for their outdoor space.” —The Florida Times-Union
“Will inspire you to break out the miter saw, drill, and sander. With an appealing mix of contemporary and traditional-style projects.” —Digging