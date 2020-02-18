Crayola has been unleashing creativity and self-expression for the last 117 years. Since early 2018, their CIY (Create It Yourself) videos have showcased new and exciting ways for kids ages six and up to use Crayola products to create Instagram-worthy works of art.





Crayola: Create It Yourself includes fifty-two of the most popular and fun craft projects, organized by the four seasons: fall, winter, spring, and summer. Kids will create DIY gifts like Mother’s Day picture frames and Valentine’s Day Lanterns, they’ll decorate the house with Haunted Halloween Decorations and Melted Crayon Ornaments, and they’ll make timeless paper spinners and CIY terrariums for use all year round. Each activity includes a complete art supply list, clear step-by-step photographs and instructions, as well as finished samples.





Perfect for use at home or in the classroom, the Crayola: Create It Yourself Activity Book encourages kids to put down their digital devices, pick up their crayons, and get creative.